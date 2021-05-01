RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Crane worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of CR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 212,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,777. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 247.53 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $97.31.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

