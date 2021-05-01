RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 20,344 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,344 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of TWTR traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,378,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.