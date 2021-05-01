RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,318 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,833,486 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

EWG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.39.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

