RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. RPM International reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPM opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.30. RPM International has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

