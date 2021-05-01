RSK Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $744,586.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $79.41 million and approximately $744,586.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $56,671.65 or 0.98464617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002613 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,401 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

