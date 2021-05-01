Rubic (RBC) One Day Volume Hits $1.79 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Rubic has a market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.01130621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00729018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,778.05 or 0.99915062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,700,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.