Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Update

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

