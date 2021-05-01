Rublix Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Rublix has a market capitalization of $816,319.01 and approximately $548.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00282048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.07 or 0.01109870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00736615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.50 or 0.99997403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io . Rublix’s official website is rublix.io

