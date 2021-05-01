Ruler Protocol (RULER) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $308,846.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $775,098.13 and approximately $308,846.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $207.30 or 0.00361484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00287278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.76 or 0.01141740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00719115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.09 or 0.99856764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

