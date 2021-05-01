Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $658,945.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $734,530.33 and approximately $658,945.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $196.45 or 0.00338694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00284933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.71 or 0.01082203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00706022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,895.30 or 0.99815186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.