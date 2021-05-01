Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 412.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAABF opened at $28.00 on Friday. Saab AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

