Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $507.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2379 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
