Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $507.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2379 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.