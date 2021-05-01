SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $6.09 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $6.09 or 0.00010502 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $109,952.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00284933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.71 or 0.01082203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00706022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,895.30 or 0.99815186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 503,866 coins and its circulating supply is 476,724 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.