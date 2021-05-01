SAFE DEAL Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00010636 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $35,496.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.65 or 0.01134255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00721759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,367.58 or 0.99852930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 505,630 coins and its circulating supply is 478,488 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

