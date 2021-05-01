Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $30.71 million and $8.00 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $766.16 or 0.01333560 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 112.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.