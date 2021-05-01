SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $93.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,704.43 or 1.00065758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00041409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $811.37 or 0.01407004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00560924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00362779 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00182498 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003990 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

