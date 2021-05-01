SALT Trading 31.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $48.01 million and approximately $168,320.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00071456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.63 or 0.00872651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

