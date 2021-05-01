SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.58. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

