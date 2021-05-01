SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Decreased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.