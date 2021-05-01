Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,041.09

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,041.09 ($13.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,212.48 ($15.84). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,195 ($15.61), with a volume of 303,913 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,041.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

