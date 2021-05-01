Savix (SVX) Price Hits $17.01 on Major Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. Savix has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $264,414.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.01 or 0.00029416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00071456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.63 or 0.00872651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.