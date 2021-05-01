SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%.

SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.86. 15,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

