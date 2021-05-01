SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,063 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $299.72 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.26 and a 200-day moving average of $278.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,998.00 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.38.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

