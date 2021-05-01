Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,921 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Schlumberger worth $398,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,237,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,195. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

