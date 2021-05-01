Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $101.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $102.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.