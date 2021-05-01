Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Shares Up 1.2%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 267,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 82,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

