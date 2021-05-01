ScPrime (SCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,797.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $2,797.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070322 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00281990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00178995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,376,161 coins and its circulating supply is 34,692,550 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

