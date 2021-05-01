Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.64.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

