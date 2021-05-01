Secret Market Capitalization Tops $246.07 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $246.07 million and $7.10 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00546997 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.75 or 0.02741593 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,391,251 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

