Secure Pad Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Secure Pad has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $194,334.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secure Pad has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for about $28.73 or 0.00050026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secure Pad alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00286292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.03 or 0.01133780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00719605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.70 or 0.99916892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,865 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secure Pad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secure Pad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secure Pad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secure Pad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secure Pad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.