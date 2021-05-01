Seedify.fund Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $29,034.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00285001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.73 or 0.01118956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.79 or 0.00726318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,748.51 or 0.99915441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

