SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce $459.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.20 million and the highest is $463.67 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $400.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 347,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

