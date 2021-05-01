Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $100.39 million and $60.85 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

