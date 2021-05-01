Selway Asset Management Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

