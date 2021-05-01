Semux Price Hits $0.0340 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Semux has a total market capitalization of $431,974.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029035 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011222 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003485 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

