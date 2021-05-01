Sentivate Tops 1-Day Volume of $593,679.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Sentivate has a total market cap of $68.83 million and $593,679.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.35 or 0.00870533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00096024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.42 or 0.08545483 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.