Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.82

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.82 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 121.60 ($1.59). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 158,930 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.82. The stock has a market cap of £318.92 million and a P/E ratio of 41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

