Serum 1-Day Volume Hits $361.43 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $10.15 or 0.00017682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $507.67 million and $361.43 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

