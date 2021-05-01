Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Cap of $507.67 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Serum has traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $10.15 or 0.00017682 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $507.67 million and approximately $361.43 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00865111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.