Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Service Properties Trust worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,377,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SVC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 1,143,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,935. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

