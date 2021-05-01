Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. SES has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SGBAF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

