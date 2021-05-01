SF Capital Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $69,396.10 and approximately $53.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00280830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.53 or 0.01124821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00737129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,880.26 or 1.00079248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

