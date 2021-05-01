Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $10.10 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Shadows has a market cap of $10.10 million and $1.67 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001834 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.00867694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

