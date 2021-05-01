Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $5,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.31, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $138.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,548 shares of company stock valued at $25,294,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.