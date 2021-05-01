Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.14

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.14 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.21 ($0.19). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.19), with a volume of 568,081 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of £150.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other news, insider Eric Zurrin sold 2,045,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £265,939.44 ($347,451.58).

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

