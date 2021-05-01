Shard Hits Market Cap of $7.48 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Shard has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $12,349.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

