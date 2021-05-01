Shard Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $761.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

