Sharder Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $142.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

