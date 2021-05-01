Sharder Price Reaches $0.0057 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Sharder has a market cap of $1.63 million and $138.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sharder has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.03 or 0.00834524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00045403 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

