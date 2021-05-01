SharedStake (SGT) Market Cap Achieves $2.08 Million

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $860,098.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $13.83 or 0.00024075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00282428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.77 or 0.01111771 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00726191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,358.73 or 0.99832790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

